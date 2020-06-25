488 East Columbus Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Great property for rent in an unbeatable location! 2 bedroom and 1 full baths. Property has been meticulously cared for with a number of updates! Backyard is fully fenced with a private deck and 2 off street parking spots! Close to downtown and less than a 10-minute walk to Nationwide Children's Hospital. Easy access to I-70, 71, 670 and 315. Close to the Parson's Avenue Redevelopment brand new brewery's and restaurants opening soon! Perfect location to enjoy all the shops and restaurants that German Village has to offer. Tenants responsible for utilities.



Pets allowed: Per pet a $100 non-refundable deposit and $50/mo