488 East Columbus Street

488 E Columbus St
Location

488 E Columbus St, Columbus, OH 43206
Schumacher Place

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Great property for rent in an unbeatable location! 2 bedroom and 1 full baths. Property has been meticulously cared for with a number of updates! Backyard is fully fenced with a private deck and 2 off street parking spots! Close to downtown and less than a 10-minute walk to Nationwide Children's Hospital. Easy access to I-70, 71, 670 and 315. Close to the Parson's Avenue Redevelopment brand new brewery's and restaurants opening soon! Perfect location to enjoy all the shops and restaurants that German Village has to offer. Tenants responsible for utilities.

Pets allowed: Per pet a $100 non-refundable deposit and $50/mo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 488 East Columbus Street have any available units?
488 East Columbus Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 488 East Columbus Street have?
Some of 488 East Columbus Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 488 East Columbus Street currently offering any rent specials?
488 East Columbus Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 488 East Columbus Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 488 East Columbus Street is pet friendly.
Does 488 East Columbus Street offer parking?
Yes, 488 East Columbus Street offers parking.
Does 488 East Columbus Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 488 East Columbus Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 488 East Columbus Street have a pool?
No, 488 East Columbus Street does not have a pool.
Does 488 East Columbus Street have accessible units?
No, 488 East Columbus Street does not have accessible units.
Does 488 East Columbus Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 488 East Columbus Street has units with dishwashers.
