4842 Fosterson Drive
Last updated September 16 2019 at 11:24 PM

4842 Fosterson Drive

4842 Fosterson Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4842 Fosterson Dr, Columbus, OH 43137

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bigger is better in this 3 bed 2.5 bath home! There are many great features of his home! There is a huge open concept living room, dining area and kitchen. The kitchen has a huge breakfast bar that connects to the living room and dining room, big island in the middle, pantry and a working station! Also, there is a fantastic master suite which includes a ton of natural lighting, his and hers own walk in closetes, soaking tub and a separate stand up shower and powder vanity! Last but not least there is a fully fenced in yard along with a 2 car attached garage!

This home won't last long!

For more information, contact us at either 614-907-4805 EXT 4 or rentcolumbus@con-rex.com Unfortunately, this home is not qualified for Section 8. Pets welcome! We have no breed or size restrictions, but request there are no more than three animals to a home. Pet deposit is $250, maximum of $450 for three. Monthly fee of $25, maximum of $45 for three. On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the breed(s), age, weight, license number and rabies shot date. Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4842 Fosterson Drive have any available units?
4842 Fosterson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4842 Fosterson Drive have?
Some of 4842 Fosterson Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4842 Fosterson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4842 Fosterson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4842 Fosterson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4842 Fosterson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4842 Fosterson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4842 Fosterson Drive offers parking.
Does 4842 Fosterson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4842 Fosterson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4842 Fosterson Drive have a pool?
No, 4842 Fosterson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4842 Fosterson Drive have accessible units?
No, 4842 Fosterson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4842 Fosterson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4842 Fosterson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
