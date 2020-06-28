4842 Fosterson Drive

Amenities

Bigger is better in this 3 bed 2.5 bath home! There are many great features of his home! There is a huge open concept living room, dining area and kitchen. The kitchen has a huge breakfast bar that connects to the living room and dining room, big island in the middle, pantry and a working station! Also, there is a fantastic master suite which includes a ton of natural lighting, his and hers own walk in closetes, soaking tub and a separate stand up shower and powder vanity! Last but not least there is a fully fenced in yard along with a 2 car attached garage!



This home won't last long!



For more information, contact us at either 614-907-4805 EXT 4 or rentcolumbus@con-rex.com Unfortunately, this home is not qualified for Section 8. Pets welcome! We have no breed or size restrictions, but request there are no more than three animals to a home. Pet deposit is $250, maximum of $450 for three. Monthly fee of $25, maximum of $45 for three. On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the breed(s), age, weight, license number and rabies shot date. Application cost $45

