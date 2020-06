Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool

Looking for a subleaser for June 1st - August 24th. My unit is a one bedroom, one bathroom unit in The Green Apartments located in Canal Winchester. It is fully upgraded with granite countertops and stainless steal appliances, including a dish washer. There is a full laundry room with a washer and dryer, pool, fitness area, and ponds. Walk-in closet and spacious bathroom and bedroom. I have a corner unit that has a beautiful view of the pond and skyline.