Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:35 AM

4756 Ransey Court

4756 Ramsey Court · No Longer Available
Location

4756 Ramsey Court, Columbus, OH 43230
Wexmoor

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Please contact by email ONLY! Too many calls and texts to keep straight. Brand new carpet on 2nd floor and hard laminate on wood on first floor, just painted. Gahanna schools. Large fenced in yard w/ deck. Washer dryer hookup. Storage shed out back. QUALIFICATIONS: Pets negotiable @ $25 per month pet rent & $250 pet fee. Move in within 30 days. No evictions in the last 3 years, no active landlord collections, or utility collections. Income must equal at least 3x monthly rent. Job time of at least 2 years or similar field of 2 years. No felonies or section 8 accepted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4756 Ransey Court have any available units?
4756 Ransey Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4756 Ransey Court have?
Some of 4756 Ransey Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4756 Ransey Court currently offering any rent specials?
4756 Ransey Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4756 Ransey Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4756 Ransey Court is pet friendly.
Does 4756 Ransey Court offer parking?
Yes, 4756 Ransey Court offers parking.
Does 4756 Ransey Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4756 Ransey Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4756 Ransey Court have a pool?
No, 4756 Ransey Court does not have a pool.
Does 4756 Ransey Court have accessible units?
No, 4756 Ransey Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4756 Ransey Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4756 Ransey Court has units with dishwashers.

