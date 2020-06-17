4710 Charecote Ln.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool internet access tennis court

Inquire via Email for best response. 1-Bed, 1-Bath Spacious and updated.

Conveniently located close to 315, bus lines and shopping. Updates include new carpet, newer windows, cabinets, appliances, over the range microwave, dishwasher, ceramic floors in kitchen and bath. Complex includes coin laundry facility, pool and tennis courts. One month's rent deposit, $35 application fee per application, pets allowed with $150 non-refundable pet deposit and $25 pet rent/pet (Max of 2 pets, only one may be a dog). Tenant pays electric and cable/internet of choice