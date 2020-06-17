All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 29 2020 at 2:41 PM

4710 Charecote Ln.

4710 Charecote Lane ·
Location

4710 Charecote Lane, Columbus, OH 43220
Governours Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Inquire via Email for best response. 1-Bed, 1-Bath Spacious and updated.
Conveniently located close to 315, bus lines and shopping. Updates include new carpet, newer windows, cabinets, appliances, over the range microwave, dishwasher, ceramic floors in kitchen and bath. Complex includes coin laundry facility, pool and tennis courts. One month's rent deposit, $35 application fee per application, pets allowed with $150 non-refundable pet deposit and $25 pet rent/pet (Max of 2 pets, only one may be a dog). Tenant pays electric and cable/internet of choice

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4710 Charecote Ln. have any available units?
4710 Charecote Ln. has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4710 Charecote Ln. have?
Some of 4710 Charecote Ln.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4710 Charecote Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
4710 Charecote Ln. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4710 Charecote Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4710 Charecote Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 4710 Charecote Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 4710 Charecote Ln. does offer parking.
Does 4710 Charecote Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4710 Charecote Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4710 Charecote Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 4710 Charecote Ln. has a pool.
Does 4710 Charecote Ln. have accessible units?
No, 4710 Charecote Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 4710 Charecote Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4710 Charecote Ln. has units with dishwashers.
