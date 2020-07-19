4702 Knightsbridge Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court dog park on-site laundry pool dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

SUBLEASE: 2 Bedroom townhouse renovated in 2011, offered below market value. Less than 10 minutes from OSU, less than 5 minutes from Worthington and Upper Arlington. Move in available January 26th - can move in earlier if necessary. Huge bedrooms, master bedroom has walk-in closet. Big kitchen in very good condition, laundry hook-ups in unit plus laundry facility in complex. Complex also has basketball courts, tennis courts, dog park, and pool. Will leave living room furnishing if desired. Rent not due until Feb 1st, so the REST OF JANUARY FREE. NO SECURITY DEPOSIT. Can renew for full-time least after expiration of sublet at the end of May.