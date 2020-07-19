All apartments in Columbus
4702 Knightsbridge Blvd
Last updated April 4 2019 at 8:42 AM

4702 Knightsbridge Blvd

4702 Knightsbridge Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4702 Knightsbridge Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43214
Olentangy Commons

Amenities

w/d hookup
dogs allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
on-site laundry
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
SUBLEASE: 2 Bedroom townhouse renovated in 2011, offered below market value. Less than 10 minutes from OSU, less than 5 minutes from Worthington and Upper Arlington. Move in available January 26th - can move in earlier if necessary. Huge bedrooms, master bedroom has walk-in closet. Big kitchen in very good condition, laundry hook-ups in unit plus laundry facility in complex. Complex also has basketball courts, tennis courts, dog park, and pool. Will leave living room furnishing if desired. Rent not due until Feb 1st, so the REST OF JANUARY FREE. NO SECURITY DEPOSIT. Can renew for full-time least after expiration of sublet at the end of May.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4702 Knightsbridge Blvd have any available units?
4702 Knightsbridge Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4702 Knightsbridge Blvd have?
Some of 4702 Knightsbridge Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4702 Knightsbridge Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4702 Knightsbridge Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4702 Knightsbridge Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4702 Knightsbridge Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4702 Knightsbridge Blvd offer parking?
No, 4702 Knightsbridge Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 4702 Knightsbridge Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4702 Knightsbridge Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4702 Knightsbridge Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 4702 Knightsbridge Blvd has a pool.
Does 4702 Knightsbridge Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4702 Knightsbridge Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4702 Knightsbridge Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4702 Knightsbridge Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
