Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

47 Wetmore Road Available 07/14/20 Clintonville Renovated Single Family House with 2-car Detached Garage - Single family Clintonville home. Built in 1927 with a red tile roof, original woodwork and lots of character. Just a block from High Street, close to Graceland, Mozarts, bus routes, and the Olentangy Trail. Mature trees, large front and back yard, rear deck and detached 2 car garage. Three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, laundry chute, central air conditioning, gas furnace, whole house attic fan, full basement, and updated kitchen.



(RLNE2388551)