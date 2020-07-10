All apartments in Columbus
/
Columbus, OH
/
47 Wetmore Road
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

47 Wetmore Road

47 Wetmore Road · No Longer Available
Location

47 Wetmore Road, Columbus, OH 43214
East Beechwold

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
47 Wetmore Road Available 07/14/20 Clintonville Renovated Single Family House with 2-car Detached Garage - Single family Clintonville home. Built in 1927 with a red tile roof, original woodwork and lots of character. Just a block from High Street, close to Graceland, Mozarts, bus routes, and the Olentangy Trail. Mature trees, large front and back yard, rear deck and detached 2 car garage. Three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, laundry chute, central air conditioning, gas furnace, whole house attic fan, full basement, and updated kitchen.

(RLNE2388551)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
