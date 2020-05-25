468 E Tompkins Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Remodeled 4 bedroom one full bath university district and old north area half double. This unit features hardwood floors on the first floor, a family room, a living room, and a modern kitchen with tile flooring and newer appliances. The second floor features three full bedrooms all with hardwood floors and a full bath and the third floor features a new bedroom loft style. Two off street parking spaces behind this home. Lease runs from October 2018 through July 2019. Additional year available. No pets.