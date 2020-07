Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

SINGLE FAMILY HOME - WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME....THIS ONE IS A KEEPER. COMPLETELY RENOVATED AND READY TO MOVE IN! BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORING, LARGE OPEN ROOMS, FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY AND ON THE BUS LINE...CONTACT US QUICKLY AS THIS ONE WILL GO FAST.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4495740)