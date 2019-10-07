All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

461 Elsmere St

461 Elsmere Street · (614) 446-2474
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

461 Elsmere Street, Columbus, OH 43206
Schumacher Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1500 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/20 Nice 3br in Schumacher Place - Property Id: 297280

Spacious 3 Beautiful brick duplex in Schumacher Place. this place offers all hardwood floors, trim and doors as well as exposed brick. There are 2 bedrooms on the second floor and a huge 3 bedroom in the finished attic. All stainless appliances, washer/dryer included. There is also a nice fenced patio and porch. reduced to $1,500. If you'd like a video walkthrough, i can text it to you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297280
Property Id 297280

(RLNE5844896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 461 Elsmere St have any available units?
461 Elsmere St has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 461 Elsmere St have?
Some of 461 Elsmere St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 461 Elsmere St currently offering any rent specials?
461 Elsmere St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 461 Elsmere St pet-friendly?
Yes, 461 Elsmere St is pet friendly.
Does 461 Elsmere St offer parking?
No, 461 Elsmere St does not offer parking.
Does 461 Elsmere St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 461 Elsmere St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 461 Elsmere St have a pool?
No, 461 Elsmere St does not have a pool.
Does 461 Elsmere St have accessible units?
No, 461 Elsmere St does not have accessible units.
Does 461 Elsmere St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 461 Elsmere St has units with dishwashers.
