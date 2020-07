Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Available Soon - Come see this well maintained and recently updated Condo that features 2 Bedrooms & 1.5 Bath. Updated flooring, kitchen cabinets, plumbing, and fresh paint throughout. Open Great room, Fenced in Paver Patio, Large bedrooms and more await you. The condo is in a great location close to your everyday conveniences & easy access to major roadways/highways.