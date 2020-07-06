457 N Monroe Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

5BR, 2 Bth, 2 Story, Minutes From Downtown, OSU, Call 614-503-0281 for details & availability!! - Own or Rent Come enjoy your enchanting vintage home in King Lincoln. Up and coming, close to downtown, Bexley, Old Town East, Short North, and German Village. 5 bedrooms, with extra storage in the attic, Fridge/Stove, 2 car garage, and fenced in front yard.

Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.

Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount



For More info on our Rent To Own Program: www.BuyHouseColumbus.com



DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies. Must Upload Most Current 3 Months Of Paid Rent



Please email serious inquires buyhousecolumbus@gmail.com



No Pets Allowed



