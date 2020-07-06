All apartments in Columbus
457 N Monroe Ave
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

457 N Monroe Ave

457 Monroe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

457 Monroe Avenue, Columbus, OH 43203
Mount Vernon

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5BR, 2 Bth, 2 Story, Minutes From Downtown, OSU, Call 614-503-0281 for details & availability!! - Own or Rent Come enjoy your enchanting vintage home in King Lincoln. Up and coming, close to downtown, Bexley, Old Town East, Short North, and German Village. 5 bedrooms, with extra storage in the attic, Fridge/Stove, 2 car garage, and fenced in front yard.
Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.
Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount

For More info on our Rent To Own Program: www.BuyHouseColumbus.com

DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies. Must Upload Most Current 3 Months Of Paid Rent

Please email serious inquires buyhousecolumbus@gmail.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3757905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

