Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 5-level split in New Albany's desirable Albany Park community! Hard to find 5 bedroom home with 3.5 baths. Features include a convenient first floor den, open kitchen, two-story great room, hard wood floors, over sized master suite with walk in closet and private bath on it's own level, finished lower level with in-law suite and full bath, first floor laundry. Beautiful deck is perfect for entertaining. Close to shopping, dining and recreation.