4443 G, Mobile Drive
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

4443 G, Mobile Drive

4443 Mobile Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4443 Mobile Dr, Columbus, OH 43220
Kendale

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Spacious, private, green space, great location - Property Id: 225216

Parker Place Apartments has a spacious two bedroom flat with 1 full bathroom and 1/2 bathroom in master bedroom, available in February. Water and trash paid. 24 unit building in small private complex that includes laundry building, pool, tennis court, picnic area, and off street parking. Ideally located near shopping, dining, and public transportation. Close to Rt. 315, Worthington, Upper Arlington, Dublin, Clintonville, Ohio State University, and Riverside Hospital. $820 up per month. One year lease. No pets. Call Deborah after 9AM 717-9410 to view or respond to listing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225216
Property Id 225216

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5566555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

