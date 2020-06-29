4443 G, Mobile Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Parker Place Apartments has a spacious two bedroom flat with 1 full bathroom and 1/2 bathroom in master bedroom, available in February. Water and trash paid. 24 unit building in small private complex that includes laundry building, pool, tennis court, picnic area, and off street parking. Ideally located near shopping, dining, and public transportation. Close to Rt. 315, Worthington, Upper Arlington, Dublin, Clintonville, Ohio State University, and Riverside Hospital. $820 up per month. One year lease. No pets. Call Deborah after 9AM 717-9410 to view or respond to listing.

No Pets Allowed



