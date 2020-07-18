All apartments in Columbus
4334 Greensbury Dr.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

4334 Greensbury Dr.

4334 Greensbury Drive · (614) 274-1151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4334 Greensbury Drive, Columbus, OH 43054
Preserve North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4334 Greensbury Dr. · Avail. Aug 1

$2,499

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
4334 Greensbury Dr. Available 08/01/20 Four Bedroom Hone New Albany Schools for Rent in The Preserve! - Excellent New Albany Schools rental home in The Preserve. This 4 bed, 2.5 baths home has an open floor plan, stainless appliances, 1st flr home office or extra guest room, finished basement, brick paver patio, fenced yard and more. Within proximity to the neighborhood green space and quick access to shopping, restaurants & freeways.

NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.
Sec 8 Not available on this home.
Pets- ask for details.
Good Credit and Good Rental History
No Evictions
No Criminal
No sec 8

This one Will Not Last! Reserve it Now!
Click this link below to see the rental application:
http://viprealtyhomes.com/vip-realty-inc-rental-application/

Call Today at 614-274-1151

http://VipRealtyHomes.com
http://VipRealtyAdvisors.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2708602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4334 Greensbury Dr. have any available units?
4334 Greensbury Dr. has a unit available for $2,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 4334 Greensbury Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4334 Greensbury Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4334 Greensbury Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4334 Greensbury Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 4334 Greensbury Dr. offer parking?
No, 4334 Greensbury Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4334 Greensbury Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4334 Greensbury Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4334 Greensbury Dr. have a pool?
No, 4334 Greensbury Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4334 Greensbury Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4334 Greensbury Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4334 Greensbury Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4334 Greensbury Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4334 Greensbury Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4334 Greensbury Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
