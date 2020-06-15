All apartments in Columbus
Last updated October 14 2019 at 1:02 PM

4245 Appian Way West

4245 Appian Way West · No Longer Available
Location

4245 Appian Way West, Columbus, OH 43230
Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
Nestled in a quiet community about 1 mile from Easton Towne Center, The Elms Apartments offers all our residents all the comforts of home. Enjoy the close proximity to some of the local amenities and entertainment in the Easton and Polaris area. Our premiere location provides easy highway access just off the I-270 and Morse Road and is conveniently located in the Westerville School district. We are currently leasing a 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome for 1,050.00. This amazing price includes water, trash/sewer, cable and internet from Spectrum. Apply TODAY! Why choose The Elms Apartments? *Only 2 minute access to 270 *Warm & inviting accent walls *Award winning Westerville City Schools *Modern faucets and fixtures *Upgraded counter-tops, appliances, cabinets, and washer and dryer hook-ups in selected units. *On-site security *Gas and Electric homes *Sparkling Swimming Pool with sundeck *Courteous and professional management focused on resident satisfaction! *All INCLUSIVE utility package in one low price- Cable/Internet, water, trash/sewer INCLUDED *Package acceptance *24 hour fitness center *Lush landscaping *kitchens with dishwasher, fridge, and garbage disposal, range with stove *24 hour emergency maintenance *Pet Friendly $1,050.00 - Most popular 2 Bedroom! Private patio and amazing views! Call Alevia or Ashley today to schedule your personal tour at 614-471-9464! For more details, visit our websites at www.elms-apartments.com, https://www.facebook.com/TheElmsApartments, The Elms Apartments 4334 Appian Way West Columbus, OH 43230 Local Points of Interest: The Ohio State University, Wexner Medical Center, Ohio Stadium, University District, Short North, Arena District, German Village, Downtown Columbus, Downtown Dublin, Nationwide Arena, Polaris Fashion Place, Easton Towne Center,Westerville City Schools, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, COSI, Highbanks Metro Park.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/columbus-oh?lid=12488561

(RLNE5111832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4245 Appian Way West have any available units?
4245 Appian Way West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4245 Appian Way West have?
Some of 4245 Appian Way West's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4245 Appian Way West currently offering any rent specials?
4245 Appian Way West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4245 Appian Way West pet-friendly?
Yes, 4245 Appian Way West is pet friendly.
Does 4245 Appian Way West offer parking?
No, 4245 Appian Way West does not offer parking.
Does 4245 Appian Way West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4245 Appian Way West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4245 Appian Way West have a pool?
Yes, 4245 Appian Way West has a pool.
Does 4245 Appian Way West have accessible units?
No, 4245 Appian Way West does not have accessible units.
Does 4245 Appian Way West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4245 Appian Way West has units with dishwashers.
