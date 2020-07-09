All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 8 2019 at 11:05 PM

420 E. 12th Avenue

420 East Twelfth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

420 East Twelfth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Indianola Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Studio Apartment: Living Room, Kitchen, and Bathroom. New paint and updates are pending!

Utilities billed separately at a flat rate:
$65 Electric
$35 Water
$45 Gas

Laundry is shared in the basement, extra storage space can be rented upon request. On street parking only, garage is not currently available. Upstairs balcony is a shared space.

--Application Requirements--

Co-Signers are accepted to bridge Income gaps or for First Time Renters.

Good Rental History if Applicable - No outstanding balances with current or previous Landlords

No Criminal History - Violent, Sex Offender and Drug Related convictions past or pending

Credit Score of 520 or Higher and No collections owed to utilities - Electric, Gas, and Water

No dogs that are on the Dangerous Breed list

Gross Monthly Income of 3x the amount of rent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 E. 12th Avenue have any available units?
420 E. 12th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 E. 12th Avenue have?
Some of 420 E. 12th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 E. 12th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
420 E. 12th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 E. 12th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 E. 12th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 420 E. 12th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 420 E. 12th Avenue offers parking.
Does 420 E. 12th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 E. 12th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 E. 12th Avenue have a pool?
No, 420 E. 12th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 420 E. 12th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 420 E. 12th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 420 E. 12th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 E. 12th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

