420 E. 12th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Studio Apartment: Living Room, Kitchen, and Bathroom. New paint and updates are pending!



Utilities billed separately at a flat rate:

$65 Electric

$35 Water

$45 Gas



Laundry is shared in the basement, extra storage space can be rented upon request. On street parking only, garage is not currently available. Upstairs balcony is a shared space.



--Application Requirements--



Co-Signers are accepted to bridge Income gaps or for First Time Renters.



Good Rental History if Applicable - No outstanding balances with current or previous Landlords



No Criminal History - Violent, Sex Offender and Drug Related convictions past or pending



Credit Score of 520 or Higher and No collections owed to utilities - Electric, Gas, and Water



No dogs that are on the Dangerous Breed list



Gross Monthly Income of 3x the amount of rent listed.