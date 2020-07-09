420 E. 12th Avenue

Amenities
Studio Apartment: Living Room, Kitchen, and Bathroom. New paint and updates are pending!
Utilities billed separately at a flat rate:
$65 Electric
$35 Water
$45 Gas
Laundry is shared in the basement, extra storage space can be rented upon request. On street parking only, garage is not currently available. Upstairs balcony is a shared space.
--Application Requirements--
Co-Signers are accepted to bridge Income gaps or for First Time Renters.
Good Rental History if Applicable - No outstanding balances with current or previous Landlords
No Criminal History - Violent, Sex Offender and Drug Related convictions past or pending
Credit Score of 520 or Higher and No collections owed to utilities - Electric, Gas, and Water
No dogs that are on the Dangerous Breed list
Gross Monthly Income of 3x the amount of rent listed.