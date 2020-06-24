All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

42 West Kossuth St.

42 E Kossuth St · No Longer Available
Location

42 E Kossuth St, Columbus, OH 43206
Brewery District

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
STUNNING 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo - This beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath condo is conveniently located in the Brewery District. As you walk in you will find newly updated hard wood flooring with all the original trim throughout the house. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, newly updated appliances and countertops, ceramic flooring. Back deck located off the kitchen. Newly updated bathroom with stand up shower, new plumbing. Brand new furnace installed in 2018. The master bedroom has all hard wood flooring and ceiling fan. The second bedroom also offers hardwood flooring and spacious closet. Within walking distance to the Brewery District and German Village restaurants. Easy access to I70, I670 & I71

Schmidts Sausage Haus
Planks
Brewery District
Close to Downtown Columbus

Pet Friendly (with additional monthly fee)

(All properties are rented as-is)
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 West Kossuth St. have any available units?
42 West Kossuth St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 42 West Kossuth St. have?
Some of 42 West Kossuth St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 West Kossuth St. currently offering any rent specials?
42 West Kossuth St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 West Kossuth St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 42 West Kossuth St. is pet friendly.
Does 42 West Kossuth St. offer parking?
No, 42 West Kossuth St. does not offer parking.
Does 42 West Kossuth St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 West Kossuth St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 West Kossuth St. have a pool?
No, 42 West Kossuth St. does not have a pool.
Does 42 West Kossuth St. have accessible units?
No, 42 West Kossuth St. does not have accessible units.
Does 42 West Kossuth St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 West Kossuth St. does not have units with dishwashers.
