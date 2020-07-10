415 Eldridge Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 06/01/20 Beautifully Updated Luxury Duplex Near Downtown - Property Id: 287392



Nestled in the emerging Near East/King Lincoln area is your urban sanctuary for luxury living in Columbus, Ohio. With a spacious floor plan, premier amenities, and a location within walking distance to Franklin Park Conservatory, Ohio State Medical East, Downtown, and East Broad Street, there is no better place to live in the Columbus, OH area. This property has all the elegance of at turn-of-the-century home with completely all new finishes and amenities.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287392

Property Id 287392



(RLNE5807825)