All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 415 Eldridge Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
415 Eldridge Ave
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

415 Eldridge Ave

415 Eldridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

415 Eldridge Avenue, Columbus, OH 43203
Woodland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/01/20 Beautifully Updated Luxury Duplex Near Downtown - Property Id: 287392

Nestled in the emerging Near East/King Lincoln area is your urban sanctuary for luxury living in Columbus, Ohio. With a spacious floor plan, premier amenities, and a location within walking distance to Franklin Park Conservatory, Ohio State Medical East, Downtown, and East Broad Street, there is no better place to live in the Columbus, OH area. This property has all the elegance of at turn-of-the-century home with completely all new finishes and amenities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287392
Property Id 287392

(RLNE5807825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Eldridge Ave have any available units?
415 Eldridge Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 Eldridge Ave have?
Some of 415 Eldridge Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Eldridge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
415 Eldridge Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Eldridge Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 Eldridge Ave is pet friendly.
Does 415 Eldridge Ave offer parking?
No, 415 Eldridge Ave does not offer parking.
Does 415 Eldridge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 Eldridge Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Eldridge Ave have a pool?
No, 415 Eldridge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 415 Eldridge Ave have accessible units?
No, 415 Eldridge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Eldridge Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 Eldridge Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
Graham Park
2390 Harper Isabelle
Columbus, OH 43235
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd
Columbus, OH 43054
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road
Columbus, OH 43026
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Village West
884 Thurber Dr W
Columbus, OH 43215
Summit Park Apartments
4370 Lemarie Ct
Columbus, OH 43224
Latitude Five25
525 Sawyer Blvd
Columbus, OH 43203

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing