Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

2 Story Renovated Victorian Home w/Covered Frt Porch, Basement & A/C..CALL 614-503-0281!! - Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.

Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount



DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.



SEC 8 OK!!!



.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4967413)