Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 4114 Chelsea Square Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
4114 Chelsea Square Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4114 Chelsea Square Ave
4114 Chelsea Square Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Preserve South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4114 Chelsea Square Ave, Columbus, OH 43230
Preserve South
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
I am looking to sublease my awesome one bedroom apartment. There are many amenities that you can find on the website.
you can contact me at smleveto@gmail.com
It is a first floor 1x1 Ultra. Great outdoor light and very open floor plan.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4114 Chelsea Square Ave have any available units?
4114 Chelsea Square Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 4114 Chelsea Square Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4114 Chelsea Square Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4114 Chelsea Square Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4114 Chelsea Square Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 4114 Chelsea Square Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4114 Chelsea Square Ave offers parking.
Does 4114 Chelsea Square Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4114 Chelsea Square Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4114 Chelsea Square Ave have a pool?
No, 4114 Chelsea Square Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4114 Chelsea Square Ave have accessible units?
No, 4114 Chelsea Square Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4114 Chelsea Square Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4114 Chelsea Square Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4114 Chelsea Square Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4114 Chelsea Square Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
The Diplomat
9 Buttles Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Copperleaf
8619 Gold Leaf Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd
Columbus, OH 43054
Lofts at Norton Crossing
4657 E Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43213
Fireproof Short North
1020 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd
Columbus, OH 43016
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing