41 E Duncan St

GAS Incl'd, Old North Columbus. W/D provided, AC's, off-street Parking Available 07/15/20 Call us directly (614) 917-0079...do NOT use Zillow-Trulia-Hotpads apps to call...they record our calls without permission. Find our Ph number @www.katscoproperties.com/



JULY 15 - AUGUST 1 ~ GAS Incl'd for 2 occupants. Lovely Duplex apartment. Off-street Parking, 1st flr Laundry room with washer/dryer provided, private entrance into front 2nd bdrm. Large kitchen, A/C units provided. Covered porch and large yard! Pets welcome. Rent Price is for 2 occupants.

No Prior Evictions. No Section 8.



Call us directly (614) 917-0079...do NOT use Zillow-Trulia-Hotpads apps to call...they record our calls without permission. www.katscoproperties.com



