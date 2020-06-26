All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:34 AM

41 E Duncan St

41 East Duncan Street · (614) 917-0079
Location

41 East Duncan Street, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit GAS Incl'd, Old North Columbus. W/D provided, AC's, off-street Parking · Avail. Jul 15

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1015 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
GAS Incl'd, Old North Columbus. W/D provided, AC's, off-street Parking Available 07/15/20 Call us directly (614) 917-0079...do NOT use Zillow-Trulia-Hotpads apps to call...they record our calls without permission. Find our Ph number @www.katscoproperties.com/

JULY 15 - AUGUST 1 ~ GAS Incl'd for 2 occupants. Lovely Duplex apartment. Off-street Parking, 1st flr Laundry room with washer/dryer provided, private entrance into front 2nd bdrm. Large kitchen, A/C units provided. Covered porch and large yard! Pets welcome. Rent Price is for 2 occupants.
No Prior Evictions. No Section 8.

Call us directly (614) 917-0079...do NOT use Zillow-Trulia-Hotpads apps to call...they record our calls without permission. www.katscoproperties.com

(RLNE190755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 E Duncan St have any available units?
41 E Duncan St has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 E Duncan St have?
Some of 41 E Duncan St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 E Duncan St currently offering any rent specials?
41 E Duncan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 E Duncan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 41 E Duncan St is pet friendly.
Does 41 E Duncan St offer parking?
Yes, 41 E Duncan St offers parking.
Does 41 E Duncan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41 E Duncan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 E Duncan St have a pool?
No, 41 E Duncan St does not have a pool.
Does 41 E Duncan St have accessible units?
No, 41 E Duncan St does not have accessible units.
Does 41 E Duncan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 E Duncan St does not have units with dishwashers.
