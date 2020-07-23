4031 Berrybush Drive

Amenities
ABOUT
Live in a three-bedrooms, two-bathrooms, pet-friendly home with a 2-car attached garage. Conveniently located off Sunbury Rd. Easy access to Easton Town Center, R-161, and I-270. Westerville School District. 3 bedroom, 2 baths, 1128 SqFt.
FEATURES
- Central Air/Heat
- Washer/Dryer Included
- Tub/Shower
LIVING SPACE
-Hardwood
KITCHEN
- Stainless Steel Range
- Stainless Steel Refrigerator
- Stainless Steel Dishwasher
PET POLICY
- Yes
Section 8
- No
RENT
$1800/mo
If this ad is on any other website other than www.S4RE.com, the data provided may be incorrect so contact agent for verification
PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM
RENTAL GUIDELINES
Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult.
No Evictions in the last 3 years.
Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($1800 X 3= $5400 monthly income). Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of
$300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.
Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.
If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee.
IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING
Two forms of identification
Social security number
Last three addresses and landlord information
Two personal references
Employer information
Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's, bank statements
Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE