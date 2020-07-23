All apartments in Columbus
4031 Berrybush Drive
4031 Berrybush Drive

4031 Berrybush Drive
Location

4031 Berrybush Drive, Columbus, OH 43230
Strawberry Farms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
ABOUT
Live in a three-bedrooms, two-bathrooms, pet-friendly home with a 2-car attached garage. Conveniently located off Sunbury Rd. Easy access to Easton Town Center, R-161, and I-270. Westerville School District. 3 bedroom, 2 baths, 1128 SqFt.

FEATURES
- Central Air/Heat
- Washer/Dryer Included
- Tub/Shower

LIVING SPACE
-Hardwood

KITCHEN
- Stainless Steel Range
- Stainless Steel Refrigerator
- Stainless Steel Dishwasher

PET POLICY
- Yes

Section 8
- No

RENT
$1800/mo

If this ad is on any other website other than www.S4RE.com, the data provided may be incorrect so contact agent for verification

PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM

RENTAL GUIDELINES
Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult.

No Evictions in the last 3 years.

Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($1800 X 3= $5400 monthly income). Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of
$300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.

Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.
If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee.

IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING

Two forms of identification
Social security number
Last three addresses and landlord information
Two personal references
Employer information
Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's, bank statements

Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4031 Berrybush Drive have any available units?
4031 Berrybush Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4031 Berrybush Drive have?
Some of 4031 Berrybush Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4031 Berrybush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4031 Berrybush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4031 Berrybush Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4031 Berrybush Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4031 Berrybush Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4031 Berrybush Drive offers parking.
Does 4031 Berrybush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4031 Berrybush Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4031 Berrybush Drive have a pool?
No, 4031 Berrybush Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4031 Berrybush Drive have accessible units?
No, 4031 Berrybush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4031 Berrybush Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4031 Berrybush Drive has units with dishwashers.
