All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 403 S Monroe Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
403 S Monroe Ave
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

403 S Monroe Ave

403 Monroe Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

403 Monroe Avenue, Columbus, OH 43203
King-Lincoln Bronzeville

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Convenient Located just Blocks Away from Children's Hospital. 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2 story home. Newly renovated: Updated Kitchen w/ New Cabinets & Countertop, Updated Bathroom w/ Double Sinks, Pergo Flooring throughout 1st Floor, New Carpet in Upstairs Bedrooms, W/D Connection, Overhead Lighting & Fenced-In Backyard! Stove & Refrigerator Included. Pets are ok for an additional fee.

This house is available to rent for $1425/monthly
Tenants are responsible for all utilities: Gas, Electric & Water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 S Monroe Ave have any available units?
403 S Monroe Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 403 S Monroe Ave have?
Some of 403 S Monroe Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 S Monroe Ave currently offering any rent specials?
403 S Monroe Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 S Monroe Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 S Monroe Ave is pet friendly.
Does 403 S Monroe Ave offer parking?
No, 403 S Monroe Ave does not offer parking.
Does 403 S Monroe Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 S Monroe Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 S Monroe Ave have a pool?
No, 403 S Monroe Ave does not have a pool.
Does 403 S Monroe Ave have accessible units?
No, 403 S Monroe Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 403 S Monroe Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 S Monroe Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd
Columbus, OH 43123
One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue
Columbus, OH 43214
Atlas
8 E Long St
Columbus, OH 43215
Harper House at the Highlands
2350 Sawmill Place Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road
Columbus, OH 43016
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge
Columbus, OH 43054
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd
Columbus, OH 43016

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing