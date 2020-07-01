403 S Monroe Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Convenient Located just Blocks Away from Children's Hospital. 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2 story home. Newly renovated: Updated Kitchen w/ New Cabinets & Countertop, Updated Bathroom w/ Double Sinks, Pergo Flooring throughout 1st Floor, New Carpet in Upstairs Bedrooms, W/D Connection, Overhead Lighting & Fenced-In Backyard! Stove & Refrigerator Included. Pets are ok for an additional fee.



This house is available to rent for $1425/monthly

Tenants are responsible for all utilities: Gas, Electric & Water