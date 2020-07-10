4028 Carlow Ct Dublin Oh 43016-7700

Amenities

This Dublin two story home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The first floor features a large family room with a gas log fireplace, kitchen with island and large dinette as well as a half bath. Upstairs there is a nice sized master with a large closet and private bath as well as a hall bath and two other bedrooms. Neutral decor throughout. Plenty of storage and a washer and dryer in the full, unfinished basement. Two car attached garage and a large back yard. This home is located in the Dublin School district on a quiet street with easy access to Tuttle Mall and 270 as well as Downtown Dublin. A wonderful place to live! No smoking or pets, please.