40 E 2nd Avenue

Amenities

Available for rent June 15th! Located just off High street in the Short North, this 920 sq ft town home with 10 foot ceilings and modern finishes is an awesome spot! Just steps away from many of the most popular bars, coffee shops and restaurants.This property boasts two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, 10 ft ceilings, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, modern finishes, full size appliances and a washer and dryer. It has a fenced in backyard, a driveway with one dedicated parking spot (two cars can fit if parked tandem!) and one off guest spot (first come first served). There is a C-Bus stop steps from the house as well as rental bikes and scooters nearby. Also available completely furnished for $2300/month.