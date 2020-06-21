All apartments in Columbus
40 E 2nd Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 7:02 PM

40 E 2nd Avenue

40 East Second Avenue · (614) 530-7617
Location

40 East Second Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Short North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 924 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
coffee bar
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Available for rent June 15th! Located just off High street in the Short North, this 920 sq ft town home with 10 foot ceilings and modern finishes is an awesome spot! Just steps away from many of the most popular bars, coffee shops and restaurants.This property boasts two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, 10 ft ceilings, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, modern finishes, full size appliances and a washer and dryer. It has a fenced in backyard, a driveway with one dedicated parking spot (two cars can fit if parked tandem!) and one off guest spot (first come first served). There is a C-Bus stop steps from the house as well as rental bikes and scooters nearby. Also available completely furnished for $2300/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 E 2nd Avenue have any available units?
40 E 2nd Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 E 2nd Avenue have?
Some of 40 E 2nd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 E 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
40 E 2nd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 E 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 40 E 2nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 40 E 2nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 40 E 2nd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 40 E 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 E 2nd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 E 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 40 E 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 40 E 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 40 E 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 40 E 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 E 2nd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
