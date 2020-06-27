All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 3930 Beulah Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3930 Beulah Road
Last updated September 25 2019 at 3:25 PM

3930 Beulah Road

3930 Beulah Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3930 Beulah Road, Columbus, OH 43224
North Linden

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly renovated with space! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit features newer flooring, an updated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a side by side refrigerator. The basement adds space for storage which increases your living space upstairs. The attached 1 car garage is great for even more storage or to keep you car warm in the Ohio winters!

Columbus City Schools

1 pet max with $250 non-refundable pet fee and $25 per month pet rent.

$40 application fee per adult, $100 hold fee due at time of application. Security deposit of $995 due within 48 hours of application approval.

This is not a section 8 property.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3930 Beulah Road have any available units?
3930 Beulah Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3930 Beulah Road have?
Some of 3930 Beulah Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3930 Beulah Road currently offering any rent specials?
3930 Beulah Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3930 Beulah Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3930 Beulah Road is pet friendly.
Does 3930 Beulah Road offer parking?
Yes, 3930 Beulah Road offers parking.
Does 3930 Beulah Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3930 Beulah Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3930 Beulah Road have a pool?
No, 3930 Beulah Road does not have a pool.
Does 3930 Beulah Road have accessible units?
No, 3930 Beulah Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3930 Beulah Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3930 Beulah Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
250 High
250 South High St
Columbus, OH 43215
Lofts at Norton Crossing
4657 E Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43213
The Jerome
1025 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Enclave at Albany Park
4955 Enclave Boulevard
Columbus, OH 43081
Georgetown
59 Fitz Henry Blvd
Columbus, OH 43214
Reserve at Parkwick
4711 Bay Run Drive
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing