3783 Preserve Crossing Blvd
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:55 PM

3783 Preserve Crossing Blvd

3783 Preserve Crossing Boulevard · (614) 299-9067
Location

3783 Preserve Crossing Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43230
Preserve South

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3783 Preserve Crossing Blvd · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1386 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Condo in Preserve Crossing - Amazing Updated End Unit Condo with 3 Finished Levels, 2 Master Suites, 3 Bathrooms. Large Eat-in Kitchen has Stainless Appliances, Granite Countertops, Laminate Hardwood Floors. Finished Basement has Rec Room with Gas Fireplace. Detached 2-Car Garage and Private Patio. Community Amenities include Pools, Fitness Center, Club House and The Goat, Pub and Restaurant. Columbus Schools

Tenant Pays All Utilities
No Pets or Section 8

For More Info see www.hardwickrentals.com or call 614-299-9067

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4776298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3783 Preserve Crossing Blvd have any available units?
3783 Preserve Crossing Blvd has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3783 Preserve Crossing Blvd have?
Some of 3783 Preserve Crossing Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3783 Preserve Crossing Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3783 Preserve Crossing Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3783 Preserve Crossing Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3783 Preserve Crossing Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 3783 Preserve Crossing Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3783 Preserve Crossing Blvd does offer parking.
Does 3783 Preserve Crossing Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3783 Preserve Crossing Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3783 Preserve Crossing Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 3783 Preserve Crossing Blvd has a pool.
Does 3783 Preserve Crossing Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3783 Preserve Crossing Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3783 Preserve Crossing Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3783 Preserve Crossing Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
