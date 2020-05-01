3783 Preserve Crossing Blvd

Amenities

2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Condo in Preserve Crossing - Amazing Updated End Unit Condo with 3 Finished Levels, 2 Master Suites, 3 Bathrooms. Large Eat-in Kitchen has Stainless Appliances, Granite Countertops, Laminate Hardwood Floors. Finished Basement has Rec Room with Gas Fireplace. Detached 2-Car Garage and Private Patio. Community Amenities include Pools, Fitness Center, Club House and The Goat, Pub and Restaurant. Columbus Schools



Tenant Pays All Utilities

No Pets or Section 8



For More Info see www.hardwickrentals.com or call 614-299-9067



(RLNE4776298)