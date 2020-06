Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Now Leasing!!! 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex Located On The West Side Of Columbus. This Spacious 2 Bedroom Has Hardwood Floors Throughout, Appliances Included: Stove, Fridge Large Unfinished Basement With Washer/Dryer Hook Ups. Large Fenced Back Yard, Off Street Parking. Pets Allowed With An Additional Monthly Fee...

For More Information Check Out Our Website www.rentals2020.com Or Contact Safiya Tyree 614-300-3475



Contact us to schedule a showing.