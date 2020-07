Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brand new renovated duplex in Beechwood (east) - Be the first to live in this lovely 3 bdr 1 ba Beechwood duplex on a quiet cul-de-sac. This home features wood floors throughout, brand new kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, off street parking, and central air. The home also has security system.



Regrettably, we are unable to approve Columbus Metropolitan Housing (Section-8) clients for this home.



(RLNE5152711)