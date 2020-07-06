3698 Mcguffey Rd

Amenities

Ranch With Finished Basement and fenced in Yard - Property Id: 265064



This Masonry ranch style home is located 3 minutes from Clintonville, 5 from the Short north and 10 from Downtown with a safe neighborhood, 2 large bedrooms and a finished basement for entertainment and fun! Basement has around 500 sqft of finished area and 700 sqft of storage! Full bathroom upstairs and half bathroom in the basement. Covered porch with retractile awing for enjoying the outdoors no matter the weather. New hard wood floors in the entire up stairs level and new counter top. 28 panel solar array for limiting your carbon foot print while only paying around 2% of your electric usage out of pocket! Newer washer and dryer with efficient HVAC and water heater. 1 car garage with rear garage bump out for storage. 250 sqft shed for outdoor storage. Rear fenced in yard for enjoying family and friends! Apply today!

No Pets Allowed



