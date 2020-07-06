All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:09 PM

3698 Mcguffey Rd

3698 Mcguffey Road · No Longer Available
Location

3698 Mcguffey Road, Columbus, OH 43224
North Linden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ranch With Finished Basement and fenced in Yard - Property Id: 265064

This Masonry ranch style home is located 3 minutes from Clintonville, 5 from the Short north and 10 from Downtown with a safe neighborhood, 2 large bedrooms and a finished basement for entertainment and fun! Basement has around 500 sqft of finished area and 700 sqft of storage! Full bathroom upstairs and half bathroom in the basement. Covered porch with retractile awing for enjoying the outdoors no matter the weather. New hard wood floors in the entire up stairs level and new counter top. 28 panel solar array for limiting your carbon foot print while only paying around 2% of your electric usage out of pocket! Newer washer and dryer with efficient HVAC and water heater. 1 car garage with rear garage bump out for storage. 250 sqft shed for outdoor storage. Rear fenced in yard for enjoying family and friends! Apply today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265064
Property Id 265064

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5746596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3698 Mcguffey Rd have any available units?
3698 Mcguffey Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3698 Mcguffey Rd have?
Some of 3698 Mcguffey Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3698 Mcguffey Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3698 Mcguffey Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3698 Mcguffey Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3698 Mcguffey Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 3698 Mcguffey Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3698 Mcguffey Rd offers parking.
Does 3698 Mcguffey Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3698 Mcguffey Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3698 Mcguffey Rd have a pool?
No, 3698 Mcguffey Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3698 Mcguffey Rd have accessible units?
No, 3698 Mcguffey Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3698 Mcguffey Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3698 Mcguffey Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

