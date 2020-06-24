All apartments in Columbus
Columbus, OH
369 Old Ranch Court
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

369 Old Ranch Court

369 Old Ranch Court · No Longer Available
Columbus
Location

369 Old Ranch Court, Columbus, OH 43119
Westchester-Green Countrie

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
369 Old Ranch Court Available 05/15/20 Three Bedroom Southwestern City Schools For Rent! Available Mid May. - Huge Bi level 2000 sq ft.
3 Bedrooms
2.5 baths
Spacious family room
Lower level office or 4th bedroom.
Large 2 car garage
Southwestern City Schools

NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.

This one Will Not Last! Reserve it Now!
Click this link below to see the rental application:
http://viprealtyhomes.com/vip-realty-inc-rental-application/

Call Today at 614-859-5171

http://VipRealtyHomes.com
http://VipRealtyAdvisors.com

(RLNE3872154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 369 Old Ranch Court have any available units?
369 Old Ranch Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 369 Old Ranch Court currently offering any rent specials?
369 Old Ranch Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 369 Old Ranch Court pet-friendly?
No, 369 Old Ranch Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 369 Old Ranch Court offer parking?
Yes, 369 Old Ranch Court offers parking.
Does 369 Old Ranch Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 369 Old Ranch Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 369 Old Ranch Court have a pool?
No, 369 Old Ranch Court does not have a pool.
Does 369 Old Ranch Court have accessible units?
No, 369 Old Ranch Court does not have accessible units.
Does 369 Old Ranch Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 369 Old Ranch Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 369 Old Ranch Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 369 Old Ranch Court does not have units with air conditioning.

