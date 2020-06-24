Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

369 Old Ranch Court Available 05/15/20 Three Bedroom Southwestern City Schools For Rent! Available Mid May. - Huge Bi level 2000 sq ft.

3 Bedrooms

2.5 baths

Spacious family room

Lower level office or 4th bedroom.

Large 2 car garage

Southwestern City Schools



NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.



This one Will Not Last! Reserve it Now!

Click this link below to see the rental application:

http://viprealtyhomes.com/vip-realty-inc-rental-application/



Call Today at 614-859-5171



http://VipRealtyHomes.com

http://VipRealtyAdvisors.com



(RLNE3872154)