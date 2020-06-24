Amenities
369 Old Ranch Court Available 05/15/20 Three Bedroom Southwestern City Schools For Rent! Available Mid May. - Huge Bi level 2000 sq ft.
3 Bedrooms
2.5 baths
Spacious family room
Lower level office or 4th bedroom.
Large 2 car garage
Southwestern City Schools
NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.
This one Will Not Last! Reserve it Now!
Click this link below to see the rental application:
http://viprealtyhomes.com/vip-realty-inc-rental-application/
Call Today at 614-859-5171
http://VipRealtyHomes.com
http://VipRealtyAdvisors.com
(RLNE3872154)