368 East Tompkins Street - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool table

Move into this clean and cozy 4 Bedroom/ 1.5 Bath home Now! This newly renovated home is just hitting the market and has a Gazebo, Large Attic bedroom, walk in closets in all bedrooms and the hot water tank is only few years old. In additional to your cozy new home you will have quality property management and a well kept quiet street, filled with Grad students, conveniently located minutes from Downtown and OSU Campus! Includes: Pool table (stays with house) Off street parking/Free street parking In-unit laundry Security deposit (Half 1 month rent) due at lease signing