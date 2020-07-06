All apartments in Columbus
368 East Tompkins Street - 1
368 East Tompkins Street - 1

368 E Tompkins St · No Longer Available
Location

368 E Tompkins St, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
Move into this clean and cozy 4 Bedroom/ 1.5 Bath home Now! This newly renovated home is just hitting the market and has a Gazebo, Large Attic bedroom, walk in closets in all bedrooms and the hot water tank is only few years old. In additional to your cozy new home you will have quality property management and a well kept quiet street, filled with Grad students, conveniently located minutes from Downtown and OSU Campus! Includes: Pool table (stays with house) Off street parking/Free street parking In-unit laundry Security deposit (Half 1 month rent) due at lease signing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

