Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3666 Halloran Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3666 Halloran Ct

3666 Halloran Court · No Longer Available
Location

3666 Halloran Court, Columbus, OH 43232
Glenbrook

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5e608140a8 ----
This charming home is located in a cul de sac street, perfect for families! The living room is equipped with a fireplace and connecting dining room. This home has a lovely, tiled kitchen with appliances included with a cozy little window overlooking the sink which allows for natural lighting. It also includes a laundry room and a bonus, upstairs room. This home comes with carpeted stairs that lead to a tiled, final room overlooking the living room area! 2 car garage and plenty of parking space in driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3666 Halloran Ct have any available units?
3666 Halloran Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3666 Halloran Ct have?
Some of 3666 Halloran Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3666 Halloran Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3666 Halloran Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3666 Halloran Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3666 Halloran Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 3666 Halloran Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3666 Halloran Ct offers parking.
Does 3666 Halloran Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3666 Halloran Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3666 Halloran Ct have a pool?
No, 3666 Halloran Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3666 Halloran Ct have accessible units?
No, 3666 Halloran Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3666 Halloran Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3666 Halloran Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

