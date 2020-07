Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has a wonderful open floor plan with lots of living space. Brand new carpet throughout. Both an eat in kitchen and a formal dining room. The master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling, walk in closet and a private bath with double sinks. And you will love the second floor laundry hook up. Fenced back yard and attached two car garage too. Columbus schools. No pets or smoking, please.