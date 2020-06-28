All apartments in Columbus
Last updated August 15 2019 at 12:53 AM

3578 Ontario Street

3578 Ontario Street · No Longer Available
Location

3578 Ontario Street, Columbus, OH 43224
North Linden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
extra storage
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
High efficiency HVAC, hot water heater, insulated steel entry doors, and insulated windows will keep your utilities. You pay electric ($50/monthly estimate), gas ($65/monthly estimate), and water ($125/quarterly estimate). New premium laminate flooring in living room and bedrooms, new ceramic in kitchen and front entryway. Electric range, refrigerator, and clothes washer/dryer are furnished. Fenced in back yard, additional storage shed, 2 off-street parking, and large covered patio. THE LANDLORD IS NOT PARTICIPATING IN SECTION 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3578 Ontario Street have any available units?
3578 Ontario Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3578 Ontario Street have?
Some of 3578 Ontario Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3578 Ontario Street currently offering any rent specials?
3578 Ontario Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3578 Ontario Street pet-friendly?
No, 3578 Ontario Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 3578 Ontario Street offer parking?
Yes, 3578 Ontario Street offers parking.
Does 3578 Ontario Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3578 Ontario Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3578 Ontario Street have a pool?
No, 3578 Ontario Street does not have a pool.
Does 3578 Ontario Street have accessible units?
No, 3578 Ontario Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3578 Ontario Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3578 Ontario Street does not have units with dishwashers.
