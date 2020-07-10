All apartments in Columbus
35 Clark Place

35 Clark Place · No Longer Available
Location

35 Clark Place, Columbus, OH 43201
Dennison Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a rental in one of the most popular neighborhoods in Columbus--The Short North.

Some further details...

-1100 sq ft
-10' ceilings with huge windows in every room
-LOTS of closet and storage space
-Pet friendly
-Walking distance to Gateway/OSU, lots of shopping and restaurants (apartment is right off of High St)
-5 minute car ride to Clintonville, Downtown, Lennox, Grandview, Upper Arlington, 315, 71/70, 670
-Neighborhood is very quiet, lots of families live in this area

AVAILABLE: June 1 (right now, if you wanted to start moving in furniture and begin paying rent June 1)

(Right now, the yard looks awful; the gas mower is not running. I'll get it fixed soon and get the lawn mowed asap. My apologies.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Clark Place have any available units?
35 Clark Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 35 Clark Place currently offering any rent specials?
35 Clark Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Clark Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 35 Clark Place is pet friendly.
Does 35 Clark Place offer parking?
No, 35 Clark Place does not offer parking.
Does 35 Clark Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 Clark Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Clark Place have a pool?
No, 35 Clark Place does not have a pool.
Does 35 Clark Place have accessible units?
No, 35 Clark Place does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Clark Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Clark Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Clark Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Clark Place does not have units with air conditioning.

