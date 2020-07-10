35 Clark Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a rental in one of the most popular neighborhoods in Columbus--The Short North.



Some further details...



-1100 sq ft

-10' ceilings with huge windows in every room

-LOTS of closet and storage space

-Pet friendly

-Walking distance to Gateway/OSU, lots of shopping and restaurants (apartment is right off of High St)

-5 minute car ride to Clintonville, Downtown, Lennox, Grandview, Upper Arlington, 315, 71/70, 670

-Neighborhood is very quiet, lots of families live in this area



AVAILABLE: June 1 (right now, if you wanted to start moving in furniture and begin paying rent June 1)



(Right now, the yard looks awful; the gas mower is not running. I'll get it fixed soon and get the lawn mowed asap. My apologies.)