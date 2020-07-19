All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 3471 Royal Hill Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3471 Royal Hill Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3471 Royal Hill Dr

3471 Royal Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Riverbend
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3471 Royal Hill Drive, Columbus, OH 43223
Riverbend

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
Beautiful Bi-Level w/ Large Yard - Visit www.NewCityOhio.com for complete info. Section 8 Not Accepted.
This home is now available for rent and our lease-purchase program in Columbus schools. Enjoy two full floors of finished living space complete with open concept, high ceilings, three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, family room, living room, dining area and a one car attached garage. The home has a wonderful back yard and is in close proximity to 270 and 71 in the Grove City area. Call 614-434-8406 to schedule your showing.

(RLNE4624883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3471 Royal Hill Dr have any available units?
3471 Royal Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3471 Royal Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3471 Royal Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3471 Royal Hill Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3471 Royal Hill Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 3471 Royal Hill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3471 Royal Hill Dr offers parking.
Does 3471 Royal Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3471 Royal Hill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3471 Royal Hill Dr have a pool?
No, 3471 Royal Hill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3471 Royal Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 3471 Royal Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3471 Royal Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3471 Royal Hill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3471 Royal Hill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3471 Royal Hill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Families 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Glenmuir Apartments
2223 Craigside Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Marble Cliff Commons
2828 Marblevista Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43235
Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir
Columbus, OH 43016
The Abigail
369 E Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
Highpoint on Columbus Commons
190 S High St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Rise
805 Cleveland Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing