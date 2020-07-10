All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 3467 East Deshler Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3467 East Deshler Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3467 East Deshler Avenue

3467 E Deshler Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3467 E Deshler Ave, Columbus, OH 43227
Linwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FREE RENT: apply for this property by 10/31/18, sign a lease and receive 1 month FREE

Walk through the door and throughout the whole home is hardwood floors! To the right is the first living area which has a ton of natural lighting.

To the left is the dining room. That room connects to the kitchen!

Walk back to the main living area and walk to the back of the house is where the bathroom and bedrooms are located.

There is a fully finished basement which has a half bathroom and extra storage! Great for entertaining and having people over!

There is a huge fully fenced in backyard!

Come Make This Your Home!

https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

Email: rentcolumbus@con-rex.com
Phone: (614) 907-4805

**There is also a $10 monthly filter replacement fee.**

Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8. Property does not allow for the following pets: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet deposit is $250 for first pet, and $100 every additional Pet and $25 Pet Rent per month for the first pet and an additional $10 for each pet after that.

Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3467 East Deshler Avenue have any available units?
3467 East Deshler Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3467 East Deshler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3467 East Deshler Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3467 East Deshler Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3467 East Deshler Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3467 East Deshler Avenue offer parking?
No, 3467 East Deshler Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3467 East Deshler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3467 East Deshler Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3467 East Deshler Avenue have a pool?
No, 3467 East Deshler Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3467 East Deshler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3467 East Deshler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3467 East Deshler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3467 East Deshler Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3467 East Deshler Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3467 East Deshler Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodland Trace
7552 Woodland Trace Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
The Farms
5412 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221
Xander on State
265 E State St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Village West
884 Thurber Dr W
Columbus, OH 43215
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St
Columbus, OH 43215
Westerville Park
4565 Northland Square Dr E
Columbus, OH 43231

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing