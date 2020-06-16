344 East Kelso Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location! Location! Location! Quiet, energy efficient duplex located close to OSU, Clintonville, Freeways, etc. Spacious rooms with hardwood throughout, nice covered front porch and rear deck for cookouts. On street parking. Full basement for storage. All walls have blown-in insulation and the attic is insulated as well!



$40 application fee per adult (18+) applicant. $100 hold fee due at time of application. Full security deposit of $1,150 due within 48 hours of application approval.



1 cat allowed. $250 non-refundable pet deposit. $25 per month pet fee.



Columbus City Schools



Sorry, no section 8

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.