Last updated March 29 2020 at 12:23 PM

344 East Kelso Road

344 East Kelso Road · (614) 808-8565
Location

344 East Kelso Road, Columbus, OH 43202

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1176 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location! Location! Location! Quiet, energy efficient duplex located close to OSU, Clintonville, Freeways, etc. Spacious rooms with hardwood throughout, nice covered front porch and rear deck for cookouts. On street parking. Full basement for storage. All walls have blown-in insulation and the attic is insulated as well!

$40 application fee per adult (18+) applicant. $100 hold fee due at time of application. Full security deposit of $1,150 due within 48 hours of application approval.

1 cat allowed. $250 non-refundable pet deposit. $25 per month pet fee.

Columbus City Schools

Sorry, no section 8
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 East Kelso Road have any available units?
344 East Kelso Road has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 344 East Kelso Road currently offering any rent specials?
344 East Kelso Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 East Kelso Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 344 East Kelso Road is pet friendly.
Does 344 East Kelso Road offer parking?
No, 344 East Kelso Road does not offer parking.
Does 344 East Kelso Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 East Kelso Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 East Kelso Road have a pool?
No, 344 East Kelso Road does not have a pool.
Does 344 East Kelso Road have accessible units?
No, 344 East Kelso Road does not have accessible units.
Does 344 East Kelso Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 344 East Kelso Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 344 East Kelso Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 344 East Kelso Road does not have units with air conditioning.
