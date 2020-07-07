3431 Seabrook Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful home in Berwick Manor, 3 BR 2 Full BA w/ almost 2,000 sq ft including finished basement. 2 Car detached garage with partially fenced yard. Tastefully updated, Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Stainless steel fridge, gas stove. Central a/c. Washer/Dryer hookups. Won't last long!



Pet Friendly, but no aggressive breed dogs.

Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check.

EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application.

$40 application fee per adult.

Credit score over 520.

No prior evictions.

Net household salary needs to be 3 times the monthly rent.

Security Deposit is the same as one month's rent.

Tenant required to obtain renter's insurance.



