Last updated July 15 2019 at 10:34 PM

3431 Seabrook Avenue

3431 Seabrook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3431 Seabrook Avenue, Columbus, OH 43227
Linwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
New price and NOW ACCEPTING 4-Bedroom Section 8 Vouchers!

Beautiful home in Berwick Manor, 3 BR 2 Full BA w/ almost 2,000 sq ft including finished basement. 2 Car detached garage with partially fenced yard. Tastefully updated, Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Stainless steel fridge, gas stove. Central a/c. Washer/Dryer hookups. Won't last long!

Pet Friendly, but no aggressive breed dogs.
Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check.
EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application.
$40 application fee per adult.
Credit score over 520.
No prior evictions.
Net household salary needs to be 3 times the monthly rent.
Security Deposit is the same as one month's rent.
Tenant required to obtain renter's insurance.

Apply Online at WWW.S4RE.COM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3431 Seabrook Avenue have any available units?
3431 Seabrook Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3431 Seabrook Avenue have?
Some of 3431 Seabrook Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3431 Seabrook Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3431 Seabrook Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3431 Seabrook Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3431 Seabrook Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3431 Seabrook Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3431 Seabrook Avenue offers parking.
Does 3431 Seabrook Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3431 Seabrook Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3431 Seabrook Avenue have a pool?
No, 3431 Seabrook Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3431 Seabrook Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3431 Seabrook Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3431 Seabrook Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3431 Seabrook Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

