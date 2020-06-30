All apartments in Columbus
342 S Champion Ave
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

342 S Champion Ave

342 South Champion Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

342 South Champion Avenue, Columbus, OH 43205
Olde Town East

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Champion - Property Id: 218143

Brand New beautifully renovated duplex in Old Town East! Enjoy the charm of an old home with all the benefits of a modern renovation. This home has been completely updated. Besides being extremely well appointed, spaces are open, windows are large & ceilings are high. Other features include a large kitchen with quartz countertops, huge island, stainless steel appliances, LED lighting throughout, plenty of cabinet space, and even a wine cooler!! 4 Spacious bedroom and 2.5 Bathrooms, one with a double vanity. This unit also includes W/D hookup and off street parking!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218143
Property Id 218143

(RLNE5522827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 342 S Champion Ave have any available units?
342 S Champion Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 342 S Champion Ave have?
Some of 342 S Champion Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 342 S Champion Ave currently offering any rent specials?
342 S Champion Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 342 S Champion Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 342 S Champion Ave is pet friendly.
Does 342 S Champion Ave offer parking?
Yes, 342 S Champion Ave offers parking.
Does 342 S Champion Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 342 S Champion Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 342 S Champion Ave have a pool?
No, 342 S Champion Ave does not have a pool.
Does 342 S Champion Ave have accessible units?
No, 342 S Champion Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 342 S Champion Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 342 S Champion Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
