342 E Morrill Ave Columbus Oh 43207-1210

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

This adorable, updated half double has 3 BR and 2 full baths. The third bedroom is on the first floor and could be a family room. Formal dining and living room with decorative fireplace. Great details like pocket French doors and built in book shelves. The kitchen has so much storage and a large penisula counter. Deck, patio and fenced back yard shared with other side. 1 space in the 2 car garage is for your use. Fresh paint and new carpet, this is a great rental. The old fashioned covered front porch has a ceiling fan to keep you cool. Amazing curb appeal! Storage and washer/dryer hook up in the unfinished basement. Walk to the restaurants and shops on Parsons! Cat possible with approval and additional fee. NO smoking, please.