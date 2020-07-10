All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 342 E Morrill Ave Columbus Oh 43207-1210.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
342 E Morrill Ave Columbus Oh 43207-1210
Last updated May 14 2020 at 4:54 PM

342 E Morrill Ave Columbus Oh 43207-1210

342 Morrill Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

342 Morrill Avenue, Columbus, OH 43207
Merion Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
This adorable, updated half double has 3 BR and 2 full baths. The third bedroom is on the first floor and could be a family room. Formal dining and living room with decorative fireplace. Great details like pocket French doors and built in book shelves. The kitchen has so much storage and a large penisula counter. Deck, patio and fenced back yard shared with other side. 1 space in the 2 car garage is for your use. Fresh paint and new carpet, this is a great rental. The old fashioned covered front porch has a ceiling fan to keep you cool. Amazing curb appeal! Storage and washer/dryer hook up in the unfinished basement. Walk to the restaurants and shops on Parsons! Cat possible with approval and additional fee. NO smoking, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 342 E Morrill Ave Columbus Oh 43207-1210 have any available units?
342 E Morrill Ave Columbus Oh 43207-1210 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 342 E Morrill Ave Columbus Oh 43207-1210 have?
Some of 342 E Morrill Ave Columbus Oh 43207-1210's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 342 E Morrill Ave Columbus Oh 43207-1210 currently offering any rent specials?
342 E Morrill Ave Columbus Oh 43207-1210 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 342 E Morrill Ave Columbus Oh 43207-1210 pet-friendly?
Yes, 342 E Morrill Ave Columbus Oh 43207-1210 is pet friendly.
Does 342 E Morrill Ave Columbus Oh 43207-1210 offer parking?
Yes, 342 E Morrill Ave Columbus Oh 43207-1210 offers parking.
Does 342 E Morrill Ave Columbus Oh 43207-1210 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 342 E Morrill Ave Columbus Oh 43207-1210 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 342 E Morrill Ave Columbus Oh 43207-1210 have a pool?
No, 342 E Morrill Ave Columbus Oh 43207-1210 does not have a pool.
Does 342 E Morrill Ave Columbus Oh 43207-1210 have accessible units?
No, 342 E Morrill Ave Columbus Oh 43207-1210 does not have accessible units.
Does 342 E Morrill Ave Columbus Oh 43207-1210 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 342 E Morrill Ave Columbus Oh 43207-1210 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr
Columbus, OH 43221
Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue
Columbus, OH 43214
The Farms
5412 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221
LVQ
50 W Broad St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Abigail
369 E Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge
Columbus, OH 43054
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy
Columbus, OH 43240
Reserve at Parkwick
4711 Bay Run Drive
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing