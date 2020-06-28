All apartments in Columbus
3402 Eastwoodlands Trail
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:14 AM

3402 Eastwoodlands Trail

3402 Eastwoodlands Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3402 Eastwoodlands Trail, Columbus, OH 43026
Mill Run

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Beautifully updated townhome located in Hilliard with Hilliard Schools. Quiet community surrounded by ponds and 2 miles of walking paths. Community pool and clubhouse available for tenant use. Granite countertops in kitchen and half bath. Matching granite dining room table can stay with the unit. Stainless steel appliances. Finished basement with large storage room and washer/dryer. Attached 1 car garage and additional off street parking. No pets preferred, but small dogs negotiable. No prior evictions. Gross monthly income must be at least 3 times monthly rent. (Annual salary $53,000 or more) Water included in rent. Close to everything. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

