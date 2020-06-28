3402 Eastwoodlands Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Beautifully updated townhome located in Hilliard with Hilliard Schools. Quiet community surrounded by ponds and 2 miles of walking paths. Community pool and clubhouse available for tenant use. Granite countertops in kitchen and half bath. Matching granite dining room table can stay with the unit. Stainless steel appliances. Finished basement with large storage room and washer/dryer. Attached 1 car garage and additional off street parking. No pets preferred, but small dogs negotiable. No prior evictions. Gross monthly income must be at least 3 times monthly rent. (Annual salary $53,000 or more) Water included in rent. Close to everything. A must see!