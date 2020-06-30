All apartments in Columbus
336 Nashoba Avenue
336 Nashoba Avenue

336 Nashoba Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

336 Nashoba Avenue, Columbus, OH 43223
Central Hilltop

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Large Three Bedroom House with Two Full Bathrooms and First Floor Laundry - We accept Section 8 on this large west side home with three bedrooms and two fulls baths. This home also features a nice front sitting porch and first floor laundry. Call our office today to schedule a showing at 614-505-5808!

We will do a background check and a credit check. We look for a credit score of 500 or higher with no felonies or evictions. We will perform an income verification looking for 3x the monthly rent in income.

$300 non-refundable pet fee and $25 per pet per month pet rent.

(RLNE5628408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 Nashoba Avenue have any available units?
336 Nashoba Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 336 Nashoba Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
336 Nashoba Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 Nashoba Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 336 Nashoba Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 336 Nashoba Avenue offer parking?
No, 336 Nashoba Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 336 Nashoba Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 Nashoba Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 Nashoba Avenue have a pool?
No, 336 Nashoba Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 336 Nashoba Avenue have accessible units?
No, 336 Nashoba Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 336 Nashoba Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 336 Nashoba Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 336 Nashoba Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 336 Nashoba Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

