Columbus, OH
3317 Clarkston Ave
Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:05 PM

3317 Clarkston Ave

3317 Clarkston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3317 Clarkston Avenue, Columbus, OH 43232
Glenbrook

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful Rehabbed Home for Rent - This 3 bedroom home has been rehabbed from top to bottom and comes with a two car garage, granite countertops, subway tile everywhere, and new windows. This corner lot is sure to turn heads as it is located directly across from a great park. The basement is also completely finished and adds a ton of square footage and additional rooms and bedrooms, and a bathroom. This house will NOT last long at all.

Serious inquires only
NO SEC 8
Call Bailey 614-949-3624

(RLNE4796187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3317 Clarkston Ave have any available units?
3317 Clarkston Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3317 Clarkston Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3317 Clarkston Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3317 Clarkston Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3317 Clarkston Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 3317 Clarkston Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3317 Clarkston Ave offers parking.
Does 3317 Clarkston Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3317 Clarkston Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3317 Clarkston Ave have a pool?
No, 3317 Clarkston Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3317 Clarkston Ave have accessible units?
No, 3317 Clarkston Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3317 Clarkston Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3317 Clarkston Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3317 Clarkston Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3317 Clarkston Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

