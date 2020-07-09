3317 Clarkston Ave

Amenities

Beautiful Rehabbed Home for Rent - This 3 bedroom home has been rehabbed from top to bottom and comes with a two car garage, granite countertops, subway tile everywhere, and new windows. This corner lot is sure to turn heads as it is located directly across from a great park. The basement is also completely finished and adds a ton of square footage and additional rooms and bedrooms, and a bathroom. This house will NOT last long at all.



Serious inquires only

NO SEC 8

Call Bailey 614-949-3624



