Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:57 PM

330 Harland Drive

330 Harland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

330 Harland Drive, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great Bi Level home with large finished basement. Updated with new carpet, laminate flooring and fresh paint. Large living room open to kitchen with all appliances. Lower level family room has a laundry room, and walks out to rear fenced yard. Master bedroom has a private master bath, 2 more bedrooms with a hall bath. Home also comes with rear deck fenced yard, storage shed, 2 car attached garage, central a/c, and mini blinds. Rents for 1225 per month+1225 deposit due upon move in for a 2 year lease. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Good background check and rental history required, no pets allowed, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants household income must be minimum 3 times the rent net income. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Harland Drive have any available units?
330 Harland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 Harland Drive have?
Some of 330 Harland Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Harland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
330 Harland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Harland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 330 Harland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 330 Harland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 330 Harland Drive offers parking.
Does 330 Harland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Harland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Harland Drive have a pool?
No, 330 Harland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 330 Harland Drive have accessible units?
No, 330 Harland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Harland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 Harland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
