330 Harland Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great Bi Level home with large finished basement. Updated with new carpet, laminate flooring and fresh paint. Large living room open to kitchen with all appliances. Lower level family room has a laundry room, and walks out to rear fenced yard. Master bedroom has a private master bath, 2 more bedrooms with a hall bath. Home also comes with rear deck fenced yard, storage shed, 2 car attached garage, central a/c, and mini blinds. Rents for 1225 per month+1225 deposit due upon move in for a 2 year lease. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Good background check and rental history required, no pets allowed, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants household income must be minimum 3 times the rent net income. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.

Contact us to schedule a showing.