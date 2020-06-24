All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

33 S. Cypress Ave.

33 S Cypress Ave · No Longer Available
Location

33 S Cypress Ave, Columbus, OH 43222

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
33 S. Cypress Ave. Available 04/05/19 Charming 3 Bedroom Single Family Home - This Large Single Family Home sits in the heart of up and coming Franklinton, just a few short minutes from downtown Columbus. With the bedrooms located upstairs and a small den located on the lower floor, there is plenty of space for a family or anyone looking for office or additional storage space. Outside you are treated to a large fenced in yard, perfect for enjoying the summer weather with privacy. This property is currently in the process of receiving several major upgrades including:

- Modern, grey laminate flooring throughout the lower level
- Two exposed brick fireplaces

Please visit www.ChathamandPark.com to fill out an application and reserve this unit today.

**Chatham Partners is an equal housing provider. As part of our application process we consider credit, run a background check, ask that any applicants make three times the monthly rent and review past rental history. Should you have any additional questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to us at (614) 537-7519.

(RLNE3827164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 S. Cypress Ave. have any available units?
33 S. Cypress Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 S. Cypress Ave. have?
Some of 33 S. Cypress Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 S. Cypress Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
33 S. Cypress Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 S. Cypress Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 33 S. Cypress Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 33 S. Cypress Ave. offer parking?
No, 33 S. Cypress Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 33 S. Cypress Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 S. Cypress Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 S. Cypress Ave. have a pool?
No, 33 S. Cypress Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 33 S. Cypress Ave. have accessible units?
No, 33 S. Cypress Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 33 S. Cypress Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 S. Cypress Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
