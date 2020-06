Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Entire 1st floor Historical unit with hardwood floors, (3) decorative fireplaces, Updated kitchen and bath, large covered porch in front and back, fenced in backyard, and two off street parking spots. Great location, 1/2 block from Broad, just steps from Yellow Brick Pizza, Angry Baker, Olde Towne Tavern and new Camelot Cellars Winery. Owners live on site with immaculate attention to their property and tenants.