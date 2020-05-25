33-35 Hoffman Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Lovely duplex located in the up and coming area with lots of potentials for streams of income to an investor. Live on one side rent the other or rent both! Nicely renovated 2 units with 4 off street parking spaces & 3 porches.#33 offers 3 B/R, living rm, dinning rm, xtra room off kitchen & porch. # 35 has 2 B/R, living rm, Study, 2 porches.Property situated straight across the street from The Red Cross which has 24 hour security. Updates include 2 furnaces and 2 a/c units (2013) w 20yr heat exchangers warranty, new basement glass blocks, basement partition, #33 bathroom remodeled 2018, #35 new bath tub, fresh paint on all 3 porches, #35 freshly painted. Roof was replaced in 2009